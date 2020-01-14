Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — It will be three and out for the PGA Tour's Byron Nelson tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club. The tournament will be moved after being played there for only the third time this May. The links-style course south of downtown Dallas is on the site of a former landfill. The Nelson moved there in 2018 after 35 years at the TPC Four Seasons in suburban Irving, Texas. The PGA Tour hasn't said where the Nelson will be played after this year. Disappointing attendance and decreased revenues for charity are significant factors in the decision. Weather issues exposed infrastructure problems for the tournament.