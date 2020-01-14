KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Blanca

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Blanca KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Blanca is a 2-year-old Chihuahua mix.
She is house trained and does well with other dogs. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her shots.
Blanca’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Jan. 14, have been waived.
And throughout January, all pets that weigh more than 20 pounds can be adopted for free.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
