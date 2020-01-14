Lubbock Fire Rescue asking public to use verified accounts when making donations for fallen first responders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Department knows a lot of Lubbockites are making donations to the families affected by the death of Lieutenant Eric Hill and Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna, and now they’re asking you to donate to safe and approved account and not scam accounts.
A t-shirt sale will start soon. According to Lubbock Fire Department’s Facebook, the shirts will come in all sizes and will be sold in person. They have released the officially approved design on their Facebook page. They will be sold for 15 dollars.
The Lubbock Fire Department, in a post, organized and introduced other ways to donate.
There are currently three GoFundMe accounts. Lubbock Fire Rescue is asking you to donate to the official pages organized by Jimmy Bacon or Brandon Smith.
You can also make a donation straight to the bank, use Venmo or write a check. You can find the information below.
People’s Bank Locations have accounts set up for each:
LPD Officer Reyna - Account #201657919
LFR Lieutenant Hill - Account #201667620
LFR Firefighter Dawson - Account #201657064
Venmo @LPPFFA972
Checks mailed to:PO Box 64623Lubbock, TX 79464
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.