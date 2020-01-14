Spring today, but winter on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today will be like yesterday, Spring-like but with less wind. Changes, however, are on the way. Precipitation is likely late this week. It may include some wintry showers. Here's my look ahead.
While there will be a few clouds overhead, this afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy, and again seasonably very warm. Highs will be about 20 degrees above average, ranging from the upper-60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the southeast.
Lubbock's average high for the date, January 14, is 54°F. The record high is 82° (1928). The average low for the date is 26°. The record low is 3° (1963).
The grassland fire danger will be lower, but due to the dry, breezy, and warm conditions outdoor burning is still strongly discouraged.
Cooler air returns tomorrow. However, highs will still be nearly ten degrees above the average. Cloudiness will increase Wednesday while winds continue breezy (about 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 25 mph).
Cold air settles in Thursday. It will bring an increasing chance of rain - and perhaps some wintry showers - to the KCBD viewing area. Temperatures will peak only in the upper 30s in the far northwestern viewing area to the mid-40s in the far southeast.
If the precipitation begins early, there may be some light ice accumulation in the northern viewing area Thursday morning. Currently this appears to be unlikely (not impossible). It is more likely, though still considered as a slight chance, Thursday night into Friday morning.
I’m working now on producing the video which will illustrate our precipitation outlook in detail. The when, where, type, and amounts.
Please watch for updates and check current conditions. You can do both here on our Weather Page and in our Weather App. Download or update the app for free from your app or game store.
