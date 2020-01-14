Terrific today, not so terrific by Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A fantastic day for the South Plains on this Tuesday. The record will remain in tact at 82, but Lubbock got close with a high of 76 degrees. Lubbock was 20+ degrees warmer than normal on Tuesday.
It will be cooler Wednesday, but still above normal with a high in the low 60s in Lubbock and colder in the northern South Plains.
There should be enough moisture for some drizzle and fog late Wednesday and rain will increase on Thursday morning and continue into late afternoon Friday. Due to the arrival of colder air there could be some wintry mix of freezing rain and rain in the early part of Thursday, late Thursday and thru early Friday morning.
The rain will be out of the area by Friday evening and then another surge of cold air will move in and keep the weekend on the chilly side, but it will be mostly sunny and dry.
Rainfall amounts are project to approach 1 inch from Lubbock eastward by Friday, but lighter amounts in the western South Plains.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.