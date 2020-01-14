Unanswered text from fallen Lubbock officer prompts strong message of safety & support of first responders

“New pilots tend to have an accident early on because of lack of experience and then there’s this trend when they get safer and safer until that lull of complacency finally comes in,” Wetzler said. “That’s when we start seeing accidents again. Pilots get comfortable and then eventually kind of come out of it. I think the same is true for us as drivers. I want to kind of share that message. It’s really easy for us to be really comfortable in our vehicles. We drive the same roads every day and tend to not change our routing. We drive the same car for many years and go the same places and all the conditions seem to be more comfortable to us. That’s when we get tricked into saying, ‘Maybe I can take that text, take that call, maybe drive a little faster or risk a little bit more.’”