Criminal summons issued for Clovis police officer prompting his resignation

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A criminal summons has been issued for a Clovis Police officer, resulting in his resignation from the force.
Now former Master Police Officer/Detective Frank Hernandez was under investigation after a victim came in to get money back from a case Hernandez was working.
Those funds could not be located, spurring the investigation.
After consulting with the District Attorney’s office, a criminal summons was issued for embezzlement and tampering with evidence, both petty misdemeanor offenses.
Due to the allegations of this incident, an internal affairs investigation was also initiated and is being completed by the Internal Affairs Investigator.
