Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Candlelight vigil to take place for fallen first responders, House to vote on impeachment articles, Iran denies knowing missile hit Ukraine plane

By Michael Cantu | January 15, 2020 at 6:26 AM CST - Updated January 15 at 6:26 AM

On Daybreak Today, a candlelight vigil for fallen police officer, Nicholas Reyna, and firefighter Lt. Eric Hill will take place tonight.

Funeral arrangements have now been set for Reyna.

The House is expected to vote on a resolution to send articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial.

The Iranian government now says it did not know about the missile that hit a Ukrainian plane, because of a disconnect between its Shiite theocracy.

  • A top diplomat says his civilian government was lied to for days, though the revolutionary guard knew instantly it shot down the plane, killing all 176 on board.
  • Europe has also threatened sanctions on Iran, which is part of the reason a British ambassador was forced to leave the country.
  • Read the latest here: Iran warns Europe as diplomat says officials ‘lied’ on crash

