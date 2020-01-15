Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a candlelight vigil for fallen police officer, Nicholas Reyna, and firefighter Lt. Eric Hill will take place tonight.
- That starts at 7 p.m. at the Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial at 66th Street and Quaker Avenue.
- Traffic on Quaker from South Loop 289 to 66th Street will be closed, starting at 6 p.m.
Funeral arrangements have now been set for Reyna.
- There will be a public visitation from 7-10 p.m. Thursday inside Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 98th Street and Frankford Avenue.
- Reyna’s funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday inside Trinity Church at Canton Avenue and South Loop 289.
The House is expected to vote on a resolution to send articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial.
- In the meantime, the Senate could soon vote to limit Trump’s power to declare war.
- The Senate is also preparing to vote on a resolution similar to one passed by the House, after Trump ordered an air strike that killed a top Iranian general.
The Iranian government now says it did not know about the missile that hit a Ukrainian plane, because of a disconnect between its Shiite theocracy.
- A top diplomat says his civilian government was lied to for days, though the revolutionary guard knew instantly it shot down the plane, killing all 176 on board.
- Europe has also threatened sanctions on Iran, which is part of the reason a British ambassador was forced to leave the country.
