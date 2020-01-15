Driver dead after crash on Highway 84

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a motorcycle and pickup crash on Highway 84 at the Frankford Avenue intersection in between Shallowater and Lubbock.
That intersection is being closed off and drivers are asked to avoid the area. Anyone who goes near there will be re-routed.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the driver of the pickup has died and the motorcyclist has been hospitalized. There is no word on the severity of that person’s injuries.
The identities of both have not been released.
There is no estimate on when that roadway will be re-opened. There is also no official word on any injuries at this time.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.