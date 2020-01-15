Education commissioner rejects Snyder’s plan for middle school realignment

By Michael Cantu | January 15, 2020 at 10:38 AM CST - Updated January 15 at 10:48 AM

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - Snyder Independent School District has to re-assess its plan for realigning and closing its middle school after it was rejected by the Commissioner of the Texas Education Agency, Mike Morath.

The school district now has until Jan. 30 to submit a revised plan to the commissioner’s office. The realignment comes after the district was notified in October that it did not satisfy accreditation criteria, academic performance standards or financial accountability standards.

Initially, the district wanted to divide students in second through eighth grades into two schools.

One would have students in grades second through fifth in a collegiate elementary program that would funnel into a collegiate middle school program for the remaining middle school years.

The second would have put students in second through eight grades into an academy of inquiry until they got into high school.

The inquiry-based learning academy Snyder proposed did not meet standards set by the commissioner, which prompted the rejection.

The district was also told the conservator appointed to the district is Keri Barnett. In that role Barnett will oversee district support and help update any improvement plans.

“The district remains steadfast in our commitment to provide the best education to our students," the district wrote in an official website statement. “We will diligently explore all available options for our Junior High and our District.”

