Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness scores and highlights for boys and girls from Tuesday night:
Girls
Frenship 54 Midland Lee 26
Kingdom Prep 44 Christ The King 29
Southcrest Christian 62 Talkington 13
Monterey 61 Lubbock High 22
Amarillo 76 Lubbock Cooper 62
Palo Duro 54 Coronado 36
Portales 54 Trinity Christian 51
Hereford 42 Estacado 30
Plains 46 Crosbyton 38
Whiteface 62 Amherst 8
SpringLake-Earth 58 Morton 49
Whitharral 80 Lazbuddie 35
New Deal 50 Post 25
Brownfield 42 Abernathy 27
Shallowater 61 Littlefield 38
Lockney 74 Ralls 59
Floydada 42 Hale Center 32
Smyer 39 Tahoka 24
Sundown 51 Seagraves 24
Idalou 63 Roosevelt 12
New Home 64 Lorenzo 46
Vega 82 Olton 9
Guthrie 31 Spur 20
Petersburg 55 Wilson 10
Ropes 77 Meadow 18
Tulia 28 Friona 25
Plainview 50 Caprock 37
Kress 34 Silverton 32
Klondike 38 Garden City 25
Canyon 69 Lamesa 15
Nazareth 58 Lubbock Christian 40
Hermleigh 70 Loraine 28
Greenwood 52 Sweetwater 29
Seminole 65 Fort Stockton 37
Borden County 2 Midland TLC 0 forfeit
BOYS
Palo Duro 52 Coronado 46
Monterey 78 Lubbock High 57
Amarillo 48 Lubbock Cooper 31
Borden County 42 Farwell 39
Trinity Christian 84 Portales 47
Kingdom Prep 68 Christ The King 34
Guthrie 66 Munday 64
Sundown 59 New Home 56
Olton 52 Tahoka 50
Sands 33 Whitharral 32
Plains 58 Morton 47
Abernathy 59 Brownfield 38
Shallowater 66 Littlefield 54
New Deal 72 Hart 33
Roosevelt 58 Idalou 37
Southcrest Christian 48 Southland 24
Dimmitt 70 Muleshoe 47
O’Donnell 42 Wellman-Union 37
Loop 38 Dawson 28
Ropes 46 Meadow 20
Wheeler 61 Paducah 53
Sudan 42 SpringLake-Earth 40
Sweetwater 54 Monahans 48
Hermleigh 49 Grady 48 F/OT
Midland Christian 59 Seminole 47
Smyer 54 Ralls 51
Plainview 61 Caprock 53
Lubbock Christian 38 Nazareth 29
Post 49 Haskell 28
Westbrook 62 Klondike 48
