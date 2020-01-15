Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 14

By Pete Christy | January 14, 2020 at 11:34 PM CST - Updated January 14 at 11:34 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness scores and highlights for boys and girls from Tuesday night:

Girls

Frenship 54 Midland Lee 26

Kingdom Prep 44 Christ The King 29

Southcrest Christian 62 Talkington 13

Monterey 61 Lubbock High 22

Amarillo 76 Lubbock Cooper 62

Palo Duro 54 Coronado 36

Portales 54 Trinity Christian 51

Hereford 42 Estacado 30

Plains 46 Crosbyton 38

Whiteface 62 Amherst 8

SpringLake-Earth 58 Morton 49

Whitharral 80 Lazbuddie 35

New Deal 50 Post 25

Brownfield 42 Abernathy 27

Shallowater 61 Littlefield 38

Lockney 74 Ralls 59

Floydada 42 Hale Center 32

Smyer 39 Tahoka 24

Sundown 51 Seagraves 24

Idalou 63 Roosevelt 12

New Home 64 Lorenzo 46

Vega 82 Olton 9

Guthrie 31 Spur 20

Petersburg 55 Wilson 10

Ropes 77 Meadow 18

Tulia 28 Friona 25

Plainview 50 Caprock 37

Kress 34 Silverton 32

Klondike 38 Garden City 25

Canyon 69 Lamesa 15

Nazareth 58 Lubbock Christian 40

Hermleigh 70 Loraine 28

Greenwood 52 Sweetwater 29

Seminole 65 Fort Stockton 37

Borden County 2 Midland TLC 0 forfeit

BOYS

Palo Duro 52 Coronado 46

Monterey 78 Lubbock High 57

Amarillo 48 Lubbock Cooper 31

Borden County 42 Farwell 39

Trinity Christian 84 Portales 47

Kingdom Prep 68 Christ The King 34

Guthrie 66 Munday 64

Sundown 59 New Home 56

Olton 52 Tahoka 50

Sands 33 Whitharral 32

Plains 58 Morton 47

Abernathy 59 Brownfield 38

Shallowater 66 Littlefield 54

New Deal 72 Hart 33

Roosevelt 58 Idalou 37

Southcrest Christian 48 Southland 24

Dimmitt 70 Muleshoe 47

O’Donnell 42 Wellman-Union 37

Loop 38 Dawson 28

Ropes 46 Meadow 20

Wheeler 61 Paducah 53

Sudan 42 SpringLake-Earth 40

Sweetwater 54 Monahans 48

Hermleigh 49 Grady 48 F/OT

Midland Christian 59 Seminole 47

Smyer 54 Ralls 51

Plainview 61 Caprock 53

Lubbock Christian 38 Nazareth 29

Post 49 Haskell 28

Westbrook 62 Klondike 48

