Infection identified and surgery scheduled for Lubbock boy, Tanner Rodrigues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We have a positive update for Tanner Rodrigues, who has been battling for his life with a bacterial infection.
The family has provided this update:
Tanner’s surgery for this morning has been canceled. Baylor hospital is gonna take his procedure. As soon as a room opens he will be flown out.
#1 good thing THEY HAVE IDENTIFIED THE BUG AND WHERE IT CAME ❤❤❤❤
Tanner had been complaining about his gums the last 2 months. He had an appointment to get his teeth and gums checked in February. The infection is from his gums.
#2 His liver is responding to the antibiotics and is showing normal numbers again.
#3 His heart has stayed steady for the past 12 hours. No huge waves like before. He would have a 35 bpm to 188 bpm all within 30 seconds. That has now stopped.
He will still have to have the surgery for the heart valves and the vein part.
But now they know the bug and will go after it aggressively.
