The Inside Out Foundation hosts ‘Women’s Health Seminar’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The Inside Out Foundation will be hosting the ‘Women’s Health Seminar’.
The event is scheduled for January 18, 2020 and will take place at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center at 15th St. and University Ave.
The topic of the seminar is “Cognitive Decline and Reversal: Medical Breakthroughs and Care Taker Resources.”
The event will be moderated by Dr. Catherine Ronaghan and feature keynote speakers Dr. Stephen Dalton and Cheryl Benoit.
Doors open for the seminar at 9:07 a.m. and the seminar takes place from 9:37 a.m. - 12:37 p.m.
Tickets for the event cost $20.
For tickets and more information call 806-722-0750 or email theinsideoutfoundation@gmail.com .
