KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Reba

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Reba, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Reba is a 3-year-old rottweiler mix who has been in the shelter since December.
She is spayed and up-to-date on her shots. Those at the shelter warn she would probably work best as an only dog.
Reba’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Jan. 15, have been waived.
And throughout January, all pets that weigh more than 20 pounds can be adopted for free.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
