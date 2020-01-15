Matt Mooney, Tariq Owens sign two-way contracts with Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns

Tariq Owens played for the Red Raiders as a graduate transfer in the 2018-19 season, finishing with a Texas Tech single-season record-setting 92 blocked shots, while providing 8.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Red Raiders. Owens joined the Phoenix G-League team, the Northern Arizona Suns, where he leads with five double-doubles for the season and ranks 12th in the G League in total blocks and 15th in total rebounds.