Matt Mooney, Tariq Owens sign two-way contracts with Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Texas Tech Basketball players Matt Mooney and Tariq Owens have officially put pen to paper with two NBA teams.
Mooney, who signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers, began his professional career with the Atlanta Hawks after helping lead Texas Tech to the National Championship final in 2019. After the NBA Summer League, Mooney signed to join the G-League Memphis Hustle.
Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced Mooney’s signing on Wednesday.
Tariq Owens played for the Red Raiders as a graduate transfer in the 2018-19 season, finishing with a Texas Tech single-season record-setting 92 blocked shots, while providing 8.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Red Raiders. Owens joined the Phoenix G-League team, the Northern Arizona Suns, where he leads with five double-doubles for the season and ranks 12th in the G League in total blocks and 15th in total rebounds.
A release from the team announced Owens officially signed with the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, and will wear uniform number 41.
