Rain and freezing rain could create icy problems Thursday and Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Colder temperatures have arrived across the South Plains.
The next few days will be challenging to forecast. Periods of rain and ice are possible across the viewing area Thursday through Friday morning.
A decent precipitation event will unfold across West Texas tonight and continue Thursday into Friday. Intermittent rainfall and areas of fog and drizzle are expected across West Texas Thursday.
Temperatures will fall into the lower 30’s Wednesday night with a few upper 20’s possible across the northern South Plains.
If temperatures drop to freezing or below, then rain could potentially turn to ice on area roadways.
TxDOT has already started pretreating roads in northern counties, including Lubbock. You can view the latest road conditions here.
Please slow down if you encounter slippery roads across the viewing area.
Fog may also reduce visibilities to less than a mile Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.
Look for rain and freezing rain in our forecast Thursday with highs holding in the lower to middle 30’s.
It will be cold throughout the day Thursday.
Ice accumulations are most likely north of a line from Morton to Levelland to Lubbock, Ralls, Crosbyton, Dickens and Guthrie.
Rainfall totals of over an inch are possible for some areas, especially south and east of Lubbock as the final disturbance crosses the area late Thursday night into Friday morning.
