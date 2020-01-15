Red Raider get big road win over Kansas State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 23rd ranked Red Raiders snapped a two game losing streak as they beat Kansas State 77-63 in Manhattan, Kansas Tuesday night.
Kyler Edwards had a career high 24 points.
Davide Moretti hit three three-pointers to finish with 14.
Kevin McCullar played hard and added 10.
Tech was tied in the second half but pulled away down the stretch for the road win.
The Red Raiders (11-5 overall, 2-2 in Conference) hosts Iowa State 3 p.m., Saturday. Rapper Vanilla Ice will perform at halftime.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.