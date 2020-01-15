Report details Saturday’s fatal crash involving first responders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation has released a report on Saturday’s fatal crash in which two first responders died, one firefighter was hospitalized in critical condition and a driver suffered serious injuries.
According to the report, Lubbock Police officer Nicholas Reyna, Fire Lieutenant Eric Hill and firefighter Matthew Dawson were responding to a single vehicle rollover at the 11600 block of North Interstate 27. Officer Reyna was parked in the center median while Lt. Hill and firefighter Dawson were providing emergency services to the driver of the rolled vehicle.
At this time, 50-year-old Tammy Latham was driving south on Interstate 27. The report states Latham failed to drive in a single lane and veered to the left, into the center median and northbound lanes, striking Officer Reyna, Lt. Hill and Dawson.
Latham’s pickup flipped onto it’s roof and continued down an embankment before coming to a rest in a field east of the northbound access road.
Winter weather was in the area Saturday. The report says the roadway was icy at the time of the crash.
Latham suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. Officer Reyna was pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters Lt. Eric Hill and Matthew Dawson were taken to the hospital, where Lt. Hill died a short time later.
Dawson suffered critical injuries, but his wife provided an update to his condition saying his MRI results were better than expected.
A candlelight memorial will be held to honor Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna and Lubbock Fire Rescue Lieutenant/Paramedic Eric Hill at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial, 6601 Quaker Avenue.
