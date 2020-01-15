Wintry precipitation on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our local weather will undergo a bit of a change today, a significant change tomorrow. Winter is about to remind us what season this is.
Cooler air will move into the area today. High temperatures, however, will still be above average for the date, ranging from the upper 50s in the far northwestern KCBD viewing area to the upper 60s in the far southeast. It will be mostly cloudy and slightly breezy with the wind direction shifting to the north by midday and the northeast this afternoon.
Cold air settles in tonight, with temperatures dropping low enough that any drizzle or rain may be freezing drizzle or rain by sunrise Thursday.
Precipitation is likely tomorrow through Friday morning. In addition to rain, there may be freezing rain at times, mainly early Thursday and late Thursday. By sunrise Friday Lubbock area temperatures are expected to be above freezing.
Freezing or near freezing readings are likely near Lubbock tomorrow morning, peaking in the upper 30s tomorrow afternoon. Thursday will be a cold day, with highs in the 30s area-wide, ranging from near freezing in the north to the upper 30s south.
Slick surfaces may develop tomorrow morning, though are more likely Thursday evening and night. As I noted yesterday, this as a borderline ice event. A difference of a few degrees one way or the other could mean a serious freezing rain event or an all-rain event.
Our outlook for rain, freezing rain, snow, and ice will be included in the video I’ll post soon here on our Weather Page. Please check back for that update.
Please watch for updates and check current conditions. You can do both here on our Weather Page and in our Weather App. Download or update the app for free from your app or game store. Whether it’s dry, wet or slick, always drive to conditions.
