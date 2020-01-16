All proceeds from United shirt sales to go to family of fallen, injured first responders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association and the Lubbock Professional Police Association, along with United, will host a t-shirt sale to raise money for the families of first responders who were killed and injured in the line of duty Saturday.
The official t-shirt, commissioned by Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Lubbock Police Department, will be on sale inside Market Street at 3405 50th St. The shirts go on sale at noon Friday, and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
All proceeds will go towards the families of Officer Nicholas Reyna, Lt. Firefighter David Eric Hill and Firefighter Matthew Dawson. Reyna and Hill both died while working a traffic crash on Saturday. Dawson remains in the hospital.
Shirt prices range from $15-$17 depending on the size. There is no word on shipping options available at this moment.
