Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, road conditions could become hazardous as precipitation begins to fall in some areas.
- Right now, there are no hazardous road conditions in the South Plains or Panhandle, but that could change.
- Check out the TxDOT Highway Conditions and the Weather section for the latest updates.
Hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil Wednesday night to honor a fallen Lubbock police officer and firefighter.
- Lubbock police and firefighters thanked the community for their support during this difficult time.
- Watch that story from KCBD’s Melanie Camacho here: Lubbock police, fire chiefs grateful for 'overwhelming’ support at memorial for first responders
An 80-year-old man is dead after a crash at Highway 84 and County Road 1700 between Lubbock and Shallowater.
- Police say an elderly man pulled out in front of a motorcycle.
- The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries.
- Read that story here: Driver identified after deadly crash on Highway 84
The U.S. Senate is expected to approve the U.S., Mexico, Canada trade deal today.
- The measure will then go to President Donald Trump for his signature.
- Canada has yet to approve the deal.
