Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Rain could turn to ice, watch road conditions; hundreds gather for officer, firefighter vigil; Senate expected to approve trade deal

By Michael Cantu | January 16, 2020 at 6:22 AM CST - Updated January 16 at 6:22 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, road conditions could become hazardous as precipitation begins to fall in some areas.

  • Right now, there are no hazardous road conditions in the South Plains or Panhandle, but that could change.
  • Check out the TxDOT Highway Conditions and the Weather section for the latest updates.

Hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil Wednesday night to honor a fallen Lubbock police officer and firefighter.

An 80-year-old man is dead after a crash at Highway 84 and County Road 1700 between Lubbock and Shallowater.

The U.S. Senate is expected to approve the U.S., Mexico, Canada trade deal today.

  • The measure will then go to President Donald Trump for his signature.
  • Canada has yet to approve the deal.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

