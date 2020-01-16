Details released for public visitation for fallen first responders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Public visitation hours for our fallen first responders have been set for tonight, Thursday, January 16 and are scheduled as follows:
Lubbock Fire Rescue Lieutenant Eric Hill, public visitation hours:
- Combest Funeral Home
- 2210 Broadway Street
- 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Lubbock Police Department Officer Nicholas Reyna, public visitation hours:
- Holy Spirit Catholic Church
- 9821 Frankford Avenue
- 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
We appreciate the community’s support; it has been invaluable for the families of our fallen first responders, and for our Lubbock Fire Rescue and our Lubbock Police as they navigate tragic losses within their departments.
Lubbock Police officer Nicholas Reyna, Fire Lieutenant Eric Hill and firefighter Matthew Dawson were responding to a single vehicle rollover at the 11600 block of North Interstate 27 on Jan. 11. Officer Reyna was parked in the center median while Lt. Hill and firefighter Dawson were providing emergency services to the driver of the rolled vehicle.
At this time, a woman was driving south on Interstate 27. The traffic crash report says the woman failed to drive in a single lane and veered to the left, into the center median and northbound lanes, striking Officer Reyna, Lt. Hill and Dawson. The pickup flipped onto it’s roof and continued down an embankment before coming to a rest in a field east of the northbound access road.
Winter weather was in the area Saturday. The report says the roadway was icy at the time of the crash.
The driver of the pickup suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. Officer Reyna was pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters Lt. Eric Hill and Matthew Dawson were taken to the hospital, where Lt. Hill died a short time later.
Dawson suffered critical injuries, but his wife provided an update to his condition saying his MRI results were better than expected.
