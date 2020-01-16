Fire, police chiefs issue community-wide plea for road safety

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell and Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief Shaun Fogerson are asking drivers to slow down and be mindful of their surroundings as winter weather comes through the South Plains again.
A significant precipitation event for the KCBD viewing area is underway. Hazardous road conditions may develop around the South Plains, Panhandle and northeastern New Mexico.
“I know it’s that time of year where inclement weather can sneak up on us really fast," Mitchell said during a vigil for two first-responders killed while working a crash in hazardous conditions.
Everyone should make sure they are paying attention to the weather and understand that speed kills.
"Both the people inside the cars and outside the cars and first responders. Pay attention. Be aware. Pay attention and be in the moment of what’s going on around you. Slow down,” he said.
Fogerson also stressed the importance of paying attention on the roadways.
“Respect the road conditions when you see those red and blue lights. Slow down, move over as far as you possibly can, not just for our safety, but for their safety as well,” Fogerson said.
Ice is most likely in the northern KCBD viewing area Thursday, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. This is generally north of a line from Morton to Levelland, then Lubbock, Ralls, Crosbyton, Dickens and Guthrie.
Drive to conditions. Allow extra drive time, slow down, keep extra space between vehicles, and drive with low-beam headlights on.
