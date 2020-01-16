Flu causes Brownfield to cancel school

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - A flu outbreak within the Brownfield Independent School District has prompted its administration to cancel class on Friday.
That announcement came via a Facebook post from the school district’s page. The district says an outbreak of flu within the community has caused this cancellation.
The Brownfield news reports the varsity boys and girls games will continue as scheduled in Idalou.
The district has also released some information on how the flu can be avoided. That information can be found here.
Data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows Texas is one of 33 states with the highest flu activity.
“We understand dismissing school creates a hardship on parents, however the health and safety of our students must continue to be our number one priority,” the school said in an official statement.
