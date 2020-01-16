Icy roads and sidewalks possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A significant precipitation event for the KCBD viewing area is getting underway. By significant, I mean in terms of the amounts possible and the types possible. Hazardous road conditions are possible around the South Plains, the Panhandle, and northeastern New Mexico.
Ice is most likely in the northern KCBD viewing area, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. TxDOT has pretreated some roads in northern viewing area, including northern Lubbock County. You can view the latest road conditions at drivetexas.org.
Ice accumulations are most likely north of a line from Morton to Levelland to Lubbock, Ralls, Crosbyton, Dickens and Guthrie.
Drive to conditions. Allow extra drive time, slow down, keep extra space between vehicles, and drive with low-beam headlights on.
Rainfall totals of greater than an inch are possible for some spots, especially south and east of Lubbock as the core of the weather system (disturbance) crosses our area late tonight into Friday morning.
I'll be adding to and updating this story, plus adding a video, later this morning.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.