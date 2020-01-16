KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Feller

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Feller, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Feller is a 2-year-old male pit mix who has been with the shelter since October.
He gets along with other dogs very well. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his shots.
Feller’s adoption fees for Thursday, Jan. 16, have been waived.
And throughout January, all pets that weigh more than 20 pounds can be adopted for free.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Reba
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.