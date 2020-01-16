Lady Raiders suffer loss in Austin

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders were hoping to get a big road win in Austin, instead they suffered a tough loss as Texas rolled 92-66 Wednesday night.
Texas outscored the Lady Raiders 25-12 in the second quarter and opened up a 16 point halftime lead.
Brittany Brewer led three Lady Raiders in double figures with 16 points and seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
Chrislyn Carr also added 16 and Alexia Tucker chipped in 12.
The Lady Longhorns outrebounded Tech 52-25.
The Lady Raiders struggled shooting three-pointers making just two of 15 attempts.
Suffering their third Big 12 loss in four Conference games, the Lady Raiders (12-3, 1-3) look to rebound visiting Kansas 5 p.m. Saturday. The Lady Jayhawks were 11-0 and are now 11-4, losing all four of their conference games.
Texas has beat the Lady Raiders 13 straight times.
