Lubbock Businesses coming together to give back to the first responder community

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock community is coming together in a time of tragedy, and some Lubbock business owners are offering a helping hand as well.
Sammy Odom is the owner of bargain cleaners and earlier this week, they offered to clean first responders’ uniforms for free before the funerals of Officer Reyna and Firefighter Lieutenant Eric Hill.
“They’re so appreciative that we’re doing this for free,” said Odom, “We had an individual yesterday- a full fire truck pulled up. And all of their individuals got off the engine. Came in and started dropping off their clothes and when we told them (it was) for free, a couple of them actually broke down and start crying.”
Odom said they cleaned around 300 uniforms.
Saint Luke’s Church is offering free childcare for first responders during the funerals.
“I think we just knew there was a need in the community and we know how much the first responders did so any little bit that we can contribute of our time, and just anything that can help anybody out, were willing to offer that to them,” said Ashlee Laycock, the children’s pastor at Saint Luke’s Church, southwest campus.
United Supermarkets is providing the flower arrangements for Officer Reyna’s and Lieutenant Eric Hills Funerals. They’re also providing food for the first responders.
“In our 104 years as a company, in every single community that we serve, we are big supporters of first responders, whether that’s firefighters, police officers, EMS-- we believe in what they do. And any way that we can step up during this time of need and help those who are hurting. That’s what we do as a family and that’s what we’re going to do for our community members,” said Kasie Whitley with United Supermarkets.
These are just a few examples of the Lubbock business community coming together to give back to those who protect and serve.
“It's just awesome to see Lubbock come together as a whole,” said Odom, “So it's just awesome to see how all Lubbock businesses and individuals are rallying around our first responders and just so that they know we're here for them like they're here for us.”
This weekend, members of the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association, Lubbock Professional Police Officers Association will be selling t-shirts as a fundraiser for the families. this will be at the United Supermarkets location at 50th and Indiana. Shirt sales will start on Friday at noon and Saturday and Sunday at one until supplies run out.
HEB has also announced that they’re providing two free hot meals to police and firefighters tomorrow and Saturday at Southcrest Baptist Church, 3801 S. Loop 289 Frontage Road, on Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Racer Classic Car Wash is offering free car washes for first responders, just take your badge by any location through Sunday.
