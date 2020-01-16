McGavock Nissan auctioning fire helmet autographed by Mahomes to benefit families of first responders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - McGavock Nissan is auctioning off a fire helmet autographed by Patrick Mahomes, raising money for the families of first responders killed or injured in the line of duty on Saturday.
The entirety of the proceeds raised will be donated to the funds set up for the families of LPD Officer Nicholas Reyna LFR Lieutenant/Paramedic Eric Hill and injured Lubbock Firefighter/Paramedic Matt Dawson.
You can see the auction in progress here: https://www.ebay.com/itm/312949290192
