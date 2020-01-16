Patchy ice remains possible overnight, cold temperatures continue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Periods of rain and freezing rain are possible across the viewing area Thursday night through Friday morning.
Intermittent rainfall and areas of fog and drizzle/freezing drizzle are expected across West Texas Thursday night.
Ice accumulations are most likely north and west of Lubbock.
Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 30’s with a few upper 20’s possible across the northern South Plains.
If temperatures drop to freezing or below, then rain could potentially turn to ice on area roadways.
Please slow down if you encounter slippery roads across the viewing area.
Fog may also reduce visibilities to less than a mile Thursday night.
Ice accumulations are most likely north of a line from Morton to Levelland to Lubbock, Ralls, Crosbyton, Dickens and Guthrie.
Rainfall totals of over an inch remain possible for some areas, especially south and east of Lubbock as the final disturbance crosses the area late Thursday night into Friday morning.
Highs rebound into the 50’s and maybe a few lower 60’s Friday afternoon as the storm system tracks eastward.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.