Xcel Energy prepares for possible weather-related outages

Xcel Energy’s first course of action in the event of widespread damage is to repair main feeder lines first in order to restore large numbers of customer as safely and as quickly as possible. Crews then move to restore tap lines and transformers. Damage to service lines supplying individual properties will be repaired once these other facilities are restored. Customers who sustain damage on their meter boxes or the mastheads connected to overhead service will need to call an electrician to repair the damage since these are customer-owned property. Once an inspection has been made by the appropriate code enforcement authorities, Xcel Energy can reconnect service lines.