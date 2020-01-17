AM ice and fog, PM some sun

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Patchy ice and areas of low visibility in fog are possible this morning. Drive to conditions. Allow extra drive time, slow down, keep extra space between vehicles, and drive with low-beam headlights on. Improving conditions are on the way.
The latest TXDoT road conditions and Lubbock airport flight status board can be viewed right here from our weather page. The links are near the top of the page: "TxDoT Highway Conditions and Flight Tracker".
Current weather advisories can be viewed in the Interactive Radar righ here on our weather page. After closing this story, scroll down a bit to see it. Make sure you can see the advisories by going to the menu (lower left) and under Alerts highlight the Winter icon. View details for any highlight by clicking or tapping it on your screen. You can do the same in our free KCBD Weather App.
