2 children killed, 1 adult injured in icy-weather crash on I-27

HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two children, ages 10 and 11 were killed in a crash and a 34-year-old woman has serious injuries after a crash on I-27 in Hale Center on Thursday.
According to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety, there were five people in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The driver and front seat passenger, who are both 16 years old, were not injured. The two children were in the second row of the vehicle, and a 34-year-old woman was in the third row. The woman has been identified as Valerie Soto.
DPS says the Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling northbound on I-27 crossing the overpass just south of mile market 37 in Hale Center. The Tahoe struck ice on the bridge, crossed the inside shoulder, struck the guard rail and rolled over, coming to rest in the center median.
The two children were ejected from the vehicle during the crash. The initial report from DPS says only the two 16-year-old females were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
All five people are from Plainview.
