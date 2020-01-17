Chilly, dry weekend expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Skies will clear across the South Plains tonight.
A cold front will track across the region during the overnight hours.
This will bring us colder overnight lows in the lower to middle 20’s northwest of Lubbock.
Lubbock should experience overnight lows in the upper 20’s to near 30 degrees.
Winds become north at 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
Sunshine is expected across the South Plains Saturday.
Look for chilly daytime highs in the 40’s north and northwest of Lubbock.
50’s are expected south and east of Lubbock.
Gusty northeast winds will taper off during the afternoon hours.
Saturday night looks clear and cold with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.
A few areas could bottom out in the teens northwest of Lubbock Saturday night.
Clouds increase Sunday, but it remains dry with highs in the 40’s as our next cold front moves across the area.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.