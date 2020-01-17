Expect dangerous road conditions through Friday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Road conditions were mostly wet as of 10:50 p.m. Thursday night.
Lubbock police have responded to 17 car accidents since 4 p.m. Thursday, with four of wrecks on the South Loop between University Avenue and Indiana Avenue. They say many of the accidents may have happened in parking lots.
NewsChannel 11's Chief Meteorologist John Robinson says conditions may be icy in some parts of the viewing area throughout the night into Friday morning.
So far we’ve got school delays announced for Plainview ISD and Spur ISD, both starting at 10 a.m.
John is expecting low visibility through 10 a.m. in all parts of the viewing area, so he’s encouraging people to use low beams as they drive.
John says, "It’s going to be a combination of mostly freezing rain until noon or 1 p.m. on Friday."
John says there may be potential for snow on top of the icing potential in Levelland to Bailey County. He says the greatest icing potential will be in the western South Plains such as Morton, Levelland, Lubbock, Dickens and Guthrie. Areas south of this may still have some icy spots.
In Lubbock, bridges and overpasses have the most potential for ice.
John says the temperature will be around 30 degrees in the morning, making it low enough for some icy spots on roads in Lubbock.
"I would say for Lubbock, we might have some few icy spots through 8 or 9 a.m. At least through 8 a.m. We should see the rain fade out and temperatures slowly edging up. The icing potential continues longer for the north and south,” John said.
In eastern areas, it's going to be mostly moderate showers and a few thunderstorms, but as you get to 6 a.m. or so, rain should be moving out of the Lubbock area, moving east and should be out of the South Plains by noon or 1 p.m. After that, temperatures should reach the 50s.
It’s conditions like these that prompted Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell and Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief Shaun Fogerson to make a community-wide safety plea at Wednesday night's candlelight vigil for fallen first responders, Officer Nicholas Reyna and Lieutenant Eric Hill.
They urged the public to slow down, especially in these kinds of conditions.
