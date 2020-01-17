First Methodist Church in Jayton damaged in Friday morning fire

JAYTON, Texas (KCBD) - First Methodist Church in Jayton was seriously damaged by fire on Friday morning around 7 a.m. after heavy ice pulled down electrical lines.
The Texas Spur quotes a Kent County official who said the fire was put out but the property damage is extensive.
No injuries were reported.
Rev. Jake Edwards of Jayton’s First Baptist Church has offered space for the Methodist congregation in their sanctuary at 4 p.m. on Saturdays during the rebuilding.
