Food for Thought: 1/16/2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than five-dozen Lubbock eateries got a surprise visit from a health inspector in this week’s Food for Thought. They’re making sure the restaurants are clean and the food you order is safe to eat.
So who made the list?
Only top performers.
Take a look:
- The Bent Nail at 5217 98th
- Bryan’s Steakhouse at 1212 50th
- Starbucks at 6307 4th
- Sushi Box at 6016 MSF
- Taco Bell at 6512 82nd
- Tova Coffeehouse 6023 82nd
- Greek Pizza (mobile)
- Johnny’s Famous BBQ (mobile)
- Porky’s (mobile)
- Ramen Shack (mobile)
- Urban Fixx (mobile)
- Yeti’s BBQ (mobile)
You can find all this week’s health inspection scores here: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/storage/images/R4BfybMf1zJ1aVQEFT9Rq9ZSXOxYi2O9RWtwEjk5.pdf
