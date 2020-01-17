Funeral and procession information for LPD Officer Nicholas Reyna

Officer Reyna was born on October 9, 1992, in San Angelo, TX. He was raised in Colorado City, TX, where he graduated from high school. He married his high school sweetheart, Christina Leanos in October of 2016 and attended Angelo State University where he attained his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting in the spring of 2018. He began his career in law enforcement with the Lubbock Police Academy on October 22, 2018. Officer Reyna then graduated with the Academy Class 2018B on April 22, 2019. He spent his time with the Lubbock Police Department assigned to the Patrol Bureau. He was also a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lubbock, TX.