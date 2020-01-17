1 home destroyed, 2 dogs dead after Levelland house fire

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Levelland Fire Department is cleaning up after a house fire that started late Thursday night and carried into Friday morning. One house was completely destroyed.
Six units with Levelland FD and one from Smyer reported to the home around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Ellis Street close to Opdyke West. Just after midnight the crews contained the fire.
No injuries were reported but two dogs are thought to be dead. The entire home and a shop were a complete loss.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
