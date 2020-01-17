Ice reported along Interstate 27 north of Lubbock

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Ice has been reported along Interstate 27 in areas north of Lubbock, surrounding Plainview. This has prompted both Plainview Independent School District and Wayland Baptist University to delay classes by two hours.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. That is the reason behind ice formations on roadways, especially on elevated flyovers or bridges.
A Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Conditions map also shows lots of ice throughout roadways in areas east and northeast of Amarillo. The map shows all majors roadways have ice on them.
A link to that map can be found in the Weather section of the KCBD NewsChannel 11 website. See any updated closings here.
This story will be updated throughout the morning.
