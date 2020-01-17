Idalou’s Bradley Adkins to try to return to Olympics in 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Back in 2016, Idalou’s Bradley Adkins was on Team USA in Rio De Janeiro. Competing in the High Jump, Bradley finished 21st in the World.
The 2020 Summer Olympics are in Tokyo and they start July 24th on KCBD NewsChannel 11.
So will Bradley try to get back on the World’s stage?
“Well that’s a good question. I wasn’t going to. Originally I decided to step away. I thought it was time to hang up the spikes. I spent a long summer praying and pressing in, just figuring out what my next step was. Really I couldn’t live with the what if? I didn’t want to live with regret in my life. I didn’t’ want to some day look back and say I wish I would have. In that, I felt like God was saying I’m not done.”
Bradley begins his journey back this weekend at the Corky Classic at the Sports Performance Center at Texas Tech. He’s scheduled to jump 3:30pm Saturday.
“We’ll open up Saturday. I’m excited to jump in that facility. Me and Trey Culver will be jumping together. Hopefully we can start off the year right.”
We wish Bradley Adkins the best as he soars to new heights in 2020.
“It’s a new year, a new season, a new decade and just ready for all that God has in store for this year.”
