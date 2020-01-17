Improving South Plains weather this afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What a difference a few hours can make in our weather here in the South Plains f West Texas. This morning there were areas of ice and low visibility in fog. This afternoon we will see decreasing clouds and increasing winds. Quite a change heading into the weekend.
The quickly upcoming changes are illustrated in the video I've posted along-side this story.
Precipitation totals are in the video. Estimated for the entire viewing area with the greatest measured amounts listed. Later today I will post the measured totals from the TT Mesonet weather station network.
While this afternoon will be much warmer, a cold front will follow. My weekend outlook is in the video. It is, however, also right here on our Weather Page. And in our Weather App (it’s a free download at your app or game store). 24-7. You can choose our Hourly breakdown, our Weekend outlook, or our extended 10-Day Forecast.
Patchy fog may return tonight, especially over the eastern viewing area, the Low Rolling Plains. That area received significant rainfall, leaving the ground saturated.
Patchy ice may return tonight where standing water persists and temperatures fall below freezing.
Drive to conditions. Allow extra drive time, slow down, keep extra space between vehicles, and drive with low-beam headlights on. Improving conditions are on the way.
The latest TXDoT road conditions and Lubbock airport flight status board can be viewed right here from our weather page. The links are near the top of the page: “TxDoT Highway Conditions” and “Flight Tracker”.
Current weather advisories can be viewed in the Interactive Radar right here on our weather page. After closing this story, scroll down a bit to see it. Make sure you can see the advisories: Click/tap on “menu” (lower left), then under “Alerts” highlight the Winter icon. Display the details by clicking/tapping on any highlight on your screen. You can do the same in our free KCBD Weather App.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.