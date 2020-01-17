KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Carol

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Carol, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Carol is a 2-year-old boxer mix.
Animal Services’ staff says she is a good dog but weary of men, and gets along well with women and children. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her shots.
Carol’s adoption fees for Friday, Jan. 17, have been waived.
And throughout January, all pets that weigh more than 20 pounds can be adopted for free.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
