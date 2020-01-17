KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Carol

By Michael Cantu | January 17, 2020 at 8:04 AM CST - Updated January 17 at 8:04 AM
Carol, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Nov. 21 and Jan. 17, (Source: Lubbock Animal Services)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Carol, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Carol is a 2-year-old boxer mix.

Animal Services’ staff says she is a good dog but weary of men, and gets along well with women and children. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her shots.

Carol’s adoption fees for Friday, Jan. 17, have been waived.

And throughout January, all pets that weigh more than 20 pounds can be adopted for free.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

