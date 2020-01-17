Seminole police involved in chase and shooting, suspect not located

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seminole police are investigating leads after a suspect led them on a chase towards Denver City while shooting at pursuing officers.
According to Seminole PD, on Thursday night, January 16, around 9:26 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a black SUV for a traffic violation in in the 1100 block of Magnolia, when the car refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.
Police say the chase continued onto Highway 214, reaching speeds over 100 MPH. The suspect fired on the officer behind him as the pursuit continued towards Denver City.
Denver City PD, waiting for the suspect at the county line, managed to deflate one of the SUV’s tires. Police say the pursuit continued into a neighborhood, where the suspect fired on the pursuing officer again.
The officers lost sight of the vehicle but quickly found it abandoned behind a business in Denver City. Seminole PD says no officers or civilians were injured.
This incident is still under investigation, Seminole police say they are following several leads on possible suspects.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved