Traffic slowed on S. Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue as crews respond to crashes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to multiple crashes on the South Loop near Indiana Avenue, causing traffic to slow.
Police say at least two collisions in the eastbound access roads are stopping traffic. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Icy conditions are expected overnight and drivers are advised to slow down and pay attention to their surroundings.
