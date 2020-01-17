United Family trains drivers to be truckers against sex trafficking

“You’re going to look for somebody who is being controlled by somebody else, who doesn’t have the freedom to leave,” Murray said. “A lot of time they don’t possess their own IDs so they are dependent on somebody else. They might frequent truck stops because they may be in between cities. You may see a group of people together who may be controlled by one individual that can’t make some of their own decisions. Especially with truck drivers, we would look for truck stops and those different places where they might also be there trying to solicit business.”