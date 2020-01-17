United teams up for alcohol delivery

United teams up for alcohol delivery
(Source: United Supermarkets)
By Michael Cantu | January 17, 2020 at 10:15 AM CST - Updated January 17 at 10:15 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Family has teamed up with the beverage delivery service Instacart to provide alcohol delivery to its customers.

The delivery service will officially kick-off today, Friday, Jan. 17. This service will be available through United’s existing delivery service and can be delivered to customers within an hour.

Customers can deliver through Instacart from 10 locations in Lubbock. United will offer its alcohol selection from within its stores.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.