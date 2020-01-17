United teams up for alcohol delivery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Family has teamed up with the beverage delivery service Instacart to provide alcohol delivery to its customers.
The delivery service will officially kick-off today, Friday, Jan. 17. This service will be available through United’s existing delivery service and can be delivered to customers within an hour.
Customers can deliver through Instacart from 10 locations in Lubbock. United will offer its alcohol selection from within its stores.
