Utility work to affect portion of Marsha Sharp Freeway starting Sunday night

In order to safely complete the project, a portion of Marsha Sharp Freeway will be temporarily closed Sunday night (January 19) and Monday night (January 20) from 10:00 p.m. - 4:00 a.m. as crews work to construct lines crossing the freeway. If needed to complete the project, lanes on Marsha Sharp Freeway may also be closed from 10:00 p.m. - 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday night (January 21) and Wednesday night (January 22).