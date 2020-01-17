Rain, snow, fog, freezing rain expected overnight into Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Winter Weather Advisory expanded for almost all the South Plains.
Additional rain, freezing rain and even snow has been added to the coverage area in addition to possible icy patches and related travel hazards. The precipitation will continue through the night and not clear until late morning from the west to the east.
Fog and drizzle/freezing drizzle are expected across the region and will add to the travel problems on the South Plains into Friday. Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s Thursday night with a few upper 20s possible across the South Plains.
As temperatures drop to freezing or below, then rain, freezing rain and drizzle could potentially turn to ice on area roadways. Please slow down, allow extra distance between you and he car ahead of you. Also, use LOW Beam on your headlights in foggy areas.
