AMBER ALERT: Austin police searching for abducted 12-year-old girl

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Austin police are searching for Avery Claire Reynolds, a 12-year-old white female, along with Kassia Sofia Vaughn, a 43-year-old white female, in connection with her abduction.
The suspect is driving a black 2005 Mazda Tribute S with a Texas license plate number of DTM3557 with front end damage and a Texas Tech University emblem on the rear left.
The suspect was last heard from in Austin, Texas.
Avery is 5'2, 85 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray hoodie with "SMALL" in black letters, black leggings, aqua Nike shoes, wearing red framed glasses.
Kassia is 5'1, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Avery was last seen in Austin on Jan. 10.
Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, please call the Austin Police Department at 512-414-1703.
